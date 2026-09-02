668 university students from 7 countries benefit from International Student Scholarship Programme

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE continues to strengthen its global position in education through the International Student Scholarship Programme, overseen by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Since its launch in 2016, the programme has supported a total of 668 students from seven countries across the Middle East and North Africa. Of these, 330 students are currently pursuing bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees across 11 universities and higher education institutions in the UAE.

The programme provides an integrated package of support covering tuition fees, monthly allowances and additional benefits, creating an educational environment that supports students throughout their academic journeys and enables them to pursue excellence.

A total of 338 students have graduated from the programme in vital fields, most notably engineering, technology and medical and administrative sciences. This reflects the UAE’s role in preparing qualified professionals equipped to contribute to the development of their home countries.

Programme graduates come from Bahrain, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Syria, Chad, the Union of the Comoros and Tunisia. This further strengthens the UAE’s international presence in the academic field and reinforces its educational and cultural ties with other countries.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said that the International Student Scholarship Programme reflects the wise vision of the UAE’s leadership in making education a bridge for cultural understanding and exchange among peoples.

He said, “The programme reflects the UAE’s firm commitment to developing human capabilities as a fundamental pillar for building the future of societies. The opportunity for hundreds of international students to study at UAE universities goes beyond providing them with high-quality educational opportunities; it also contributes to building lasting human, cultural and academic connections whose positive impact extends to their communities for many years to come.”

He added, “The UAE has become a global destination for attracting talent and expertise from around the world. We take pride in the contribution of our higher education institutions to preparing a generation of qualified graduates in vital fields, strengthening stability and prosperity in their communities.”

Ministry statistics show that engineering and technology attracted the largest share of programme beneficiaries, with 579 students enrolled in these fields, while 89 students pursued programmes in the social sciences, administrative sciences and various medical disciplines.