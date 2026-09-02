NCM: Tomorrow's weather fair to partly cloudy

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expects tomorrow's weather to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming eastward and southward in the afternoon, accompanied by rainfall.

The weather will become humid at night and Friday morning, with a possibility of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, particularly in the west.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with the clouds, and blowing dust.

Winds will be northwesterly to southeasterly, 10–25 km/h, reaching 50 km/h.

Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate seas. The first high tide will occur at 16:32 and the second at 05:24, while the first low tide will occur at 09:46 and the second at 23:34.

Sea of Oman will be slight to moderate seas. The first high tide will occur at 12:45 and the second at 02:57, while the first low tide will occur at 20:01 and the second at 08:13.