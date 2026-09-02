ADX, Al Mabarrah sign MoU to support humanitarian initiatives via Endowment Shares Service

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Al Mabarrah International Charitable Association to harness the exchange’s Endowment Shares Service to foster long-term community development and social responsibility across the UAE.

The MoU ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al Mabarrah International Charitable Association; Ghannam AlMazrouei, Chairman of the ADX Group; Abdulla Salem AlNuaimi, Group CEO of ADX; and the Al Mabarrah International Charitable Association management team.

The Endowment Shares Service enables investors to donate shares of listed securities to fund a wide range of humanitarian and charitable initiatives such as education, healthcare assistance, elderly care, orphan care centres, and family support projects.

Subject to investor approval, Al Mabarrah will be able to retain the donated shares to accumulate ongoing dividend income or sell the securities to support relevant high-impact, sustainable charitable initiatives.

Under the MoU, the ADX will work with Al Mabarrah to monitor and manage endowment assets and oversee the transfer of donated securities.

Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al Mabarrah International Charitable Association, said, “Our partnership with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) feeds directly into the charitable and humanitarian work of the UAE, work embraced by the leadership of this blessed nation and by its loyal people.”

He added, “This agreement is about contributing to charitable work, cooperating on humanitarian causes, and building that culture with institutions, both governmental and private.”

He affirmed that charitable work is “an intrinsic part of our traditions,” adding, “Protecting human dignity is in our blood, and carrying that culture into how we invest is of the utmost importance.”

He also pointed to the importance of “addressing corporate tax through donations for public benefit,” saying the aim is “for the UAE in all its parts, its leadership, its people, its government institutions, and its private companies, to stand on charitable and humanitarian work as a foundation, in the spirit of the institution and of those who work in it.”

Guided by the ADX’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework, the exchange partners with government entities, educational institutions, market participants, and community organisations to deliver initiatives that create long-term social value.