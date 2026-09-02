General Secretariat of Arab Interior Ministers Council condemns Iranian aggression against UAE

TUNIS, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council has strongly condemned the Iranian aggression against the United Arab Emirates, stressing that it constitutes a blatant violation of international law and the principles of good-neighbourliness.

In a statement issued today, the General Secretariat reiterated its full solidarity with and unwavering support for the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its security and sovereignty and protect its territory, citizens and residents, stressing that such attacks threaten security and stability in the region.