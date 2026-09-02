DCT Abu Dhabi launches ‘Ajyal Poetry Lab’ to discover, empower emerging poetic talent

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched ‘Ajyal Poetry Lab’, a new specialised creative programme jointly organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) and DCT Abu Dhabi’s Culture Sector, and dedicated to identifying and nurturing emerging talent in Nabati poetry among UAE nationals aged 14 to 18.

The programme aims to nurture a new generation of young poets through a specialised training journey led by a group of distinguished poets and specialists, enabling them to refine their craft and develop their creative abilities.

The initiative will culminate in a performance at a poetry evening held during ‘Poetry Nights: The Sung Word’ programme, which is organised as part of the Al Ain Book Festival. This year, the festival will take place from 17th to 23rd November 2026 at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC, said, “The ‘Ajyal Poetry Lab’ builds on the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s ongoing efforts to reinforce the status of poetry as a key component of national cultural identity, ensuring its continued presence among younger generations. By providing an ideal environment that fosters talent and grants access to the expertise of established poets and specialists, we are building an integrated ecosystem that supports promising creators. This platform empowers them to showcase their work publicly and participate in poetry recitals that highlight their capabilities.”

He added, “Investing in young creatives is an investment in the future of our cultural landscape. This approach enriches the creative sector and fosters a generation prepared to enhance poetic expression, convey its enduring messages, and preserve its authenticity. As one of humanity’s oldest modes of expression, poetry stands as a definitive reflection of a society’s collective intellect and consciousness.”

To be eligible for the programme, applicants must submit three original poems of their own composition, each comprising at least eight verses and not previously entered in any other programme or competition. Applicants must also commit to attending all scheduled workshops and training sessions.