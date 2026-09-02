Two dedicated heats added to Ghayathi Falcon Festival

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club, has announced two dedicated heats of the Ghayathi Falcon Festival.

The festival draws a wide audience of falconry enthusiasts, experts and competitors.

The competitions comprise two main categories: the Gyr Shaheen and Gyr Tabaa heat, and the Gyr Pure and Gyr Qarmousha heat. Falcons sold at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, or at its associated auctions, will be given the opportunity to qualify for the ADIHEX Badge and to take part in these competitions, once they meet a set of requirements approved by the relevant committees.

These heats are being added to those already reserved for badge-holding falcons in the President's Cup Championship, further diversifying the competitions and supporting the participation of an elite group of falcons and falconers in these heritage and sporting events.

This step reflects ongoing support for the sport of falconry and championships that help preserve and strengthen the UAE's heritage, while also providing platforms that bring together falconers and enthusiasts of this traditional sport, helping to safeguard this legacy and pass it on to future generations.

The two heats are expected to attract strong interest and outstanding participation from leading falconers, given the standing of this event and the great importance of the generous support and patronage extended to efforts to preserve the national heritage.

The joint coordination between the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition and the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club aims to deliver an outstanding championship in line with the highest technical and logistical standards, helping to raise the level of competition and encourage participants to perform at their very best.

The announcement of the two heats of the Ghayathi Falcon Competitions reflects the region’s growing reputation as a host of leading sporting and heritage events that attract competitors and audiences alike. The competitions also play an important role in preserving the UAE’s cultural heritage and strengthening younger generations’ connection to the nation’s authentic traditions and values.