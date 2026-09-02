UAE President receives participants in 2026 United Nations Peace Operations Leadership Workshop

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received participants in the 2026 United Nations Peace Operations Leadership Workshop hosted by the UAE, in the presence of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

His Highness welcomed the UAE’s guests and wished them success in their meetings and discussions, expressing his hope that the workshop would deliver positive outcomes that contribute to global security and stability.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to cooperating with the United Nations and supporting its efforts to advance peace and security regionally and globally, stating that the UAE firmly believes security and stability are fundamental to achieving development around the world.