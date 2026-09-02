SIFF 2026 announces dates for its 13th edition

SHARJAH, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The countdown to the 13th Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF) has begun, with the festival confirming its dates from 25 October to 1st November 2026 at City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah, and House of Wisdom, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council.

This year, Italy will take centre stage as the Country of Honour, bringing its celebrated cinematic and cultural heritage to children and young audiences in the UAE.

Organised by FANN, SIFF 2026 will officially start on 25 October, kicking off eight days of cinema, creativity and cultural exchange. Building on more than a decade of championing cinema for and by younger generations, the festival will bring audiences together through international and Arab films, interactive experiences and opportunities to connect with filmmakers, storytellers and diverse perspectives from around the world.

A major highlight of the 2026 edition will be the celebration of Italy as Country of Honour, shining a spotlight on a nation whose influence on world cinema spans generations. The festival will offer children and young audiences the opportunity to discover Italian storytelling and culture through film, while creating a platform for deeper creative exchange between the UAE, Italy and the international filmmaking community.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of SIFF, said, “The Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth is privileged to receive the support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council. Their support reflects Sharjah’s longstanding belief in the importance of investing in children and youth, empowering them with the tools of knowledge and creativity, and opening new horizons for them to express themselves and discover the world around them”.

She added, “Cinema gives children and youth the opportunity to see the world through different eyes, opening windows onto new cultures, ideas and experiences, while encouraging them to think creatively and tell stories of their own. With every edition of SIFF, our ambition is to create a space where young audiences can discover, question, imagine and be inspired. As we prepare to launch our 13th edition, we are delighted to celebrate Italy as our Country of Honour and introduce a new generation to its extraordinary cinematic and cultural legacy.”

The 13th edition will continue this mission, transforming City Centre Al Zahia & House of Wisdom into a meeting point for cinema, culture and young creativity for eight days, further strengthening Sharjah’s position as a leading regional destination for arts, culture and initiatives that celebrate and empower younger generations.