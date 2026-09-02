Team Abu Dhabi takes on optimist challenge at Süleymanpaşa Cup

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Team Abu Dhabi Sailing, representing Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, is competing in the 10th International Süleymanpaşa Optimist Cup, which got underway in Tekirdağ, Türkiye, and continues until 5th September, bringing together 225 sailors from seven countries.

The international regatta features sailors representing the UAE, Türkiye, Kuwait, Egypt, Bulgaria, Russia and Tunisia, creating a highly competitive environment for emerging Optimist sailors to gain valuable international experience and further develop their technical skills.

Team Abu Dhabi is represented by Ali Al Remeithi, Theyab Al Mheiri, Ali Al Marzouqi, Hazza Al Marzouqi and Nouh Al Blooshi, under the supervision of coach Alper Tarhan, with Khalifa Al Saadi serving as Team Administrator.

The team arrived in Türkiye ahead of the competition to take part in an intensive training camp aimed at enhancing the sailors’ readiness and helping them adapt to the race venue, marine conditions and local weather. The camp also focused on developing the technical and tactical aspects required for Optimist racing.

The championship represents an important stage in Team Abu Dhabi’s international competition programme, particularly given the large number of sailors and the diverse sailing schools represented by the seven participating nations.

This level of competition provides valuable international exposure for the team’s young sailors and contributes to developing their race-management skills and ability to compete effectively in different conditions.