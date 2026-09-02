Egyptian exports to China leap around 200% to $840.8 million in 1H 2026: CAPMAS

CAIRO, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Egyptian exports to China surged by approximately 200% year-on-year to $840.8 million in the first six months of 2026, up from $280.5 million in the same period in 2025, according to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The figures were released as Chinese President Xi Jinping is making a two-day state visit to Egypt, his first in a decade, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The two countries are seeking to improve their cooperation in trade, investment, industrial localization, technology, and defence, aligning with Egypt’s efforts to attract foreign direct investments, develop its industrial base, and diversify international partnerships.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s imports from China increased by 14.3% to reach $10.4 billion in the first half of the year, compared to $0.1 billion in the first half of the year before.

Total bilateral trade rose to $11.3 billion in the first half of 2026, a 21.5% increase from the$9.3 billion recorded a year earlier, according to CAPMAS.

Additionally, fuel, mineral oils and their distillation products took the lead as the top exported commodity from Egypt to China, reaching $494 million in the first half of 2026.

On the import side, electrical and mechanical machinery and equipment led at $4.1 billion, followed by cars, tractors and motorcycles at $1.2 billion, iron and steel products at $930.7 million, plastics and related products at $524 million, and organic and inorganic chemicals at $423.7 million, CAPMAS data showed.