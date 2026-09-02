Dubai Derma 2026 celebrates 25 years of scientific excellence, global collaboration

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai is preparing to host the 25th edition of the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference & Exhibition – Dubai Derma 2026, taking place from 8 to 10 September 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme “Shaping the Future of Dermatology & Aesthetics”, bringing together leading experts, specialists, researchers and major global companies from across the dermatology and aesthetics sector.

Adding a significant international dimension to the upcoming edition, Italy will participate as the Guest of Honour at Dubai Derma 2026, highlighting the country’s internationally recognised expertise and longstanding contribution to dermatology, aesthetic medicine, skincare and laser technologies.

Italy’s participation will provide an important platform to exchange expertise, showcase Italian innovation and clinical excellence, and explore new opportunities for cooperation and business partnerships with leading companies, institutions, dermatologists, aesthetic specialists, laser experts and industry stakeholders from across the region and around the world.

Dubai Derma is one of the region’s leading and largest global events dedicated to dermatology, aesthetics and laser medicine, bringing together experts, specialists, researchers and representatives of major international companies to exchange knowledge and expertise, showcase the latest scientific and medical developments and innovative technologies, and strengthen collaboration across the sector.

Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of Dubai Derma and Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC Region, said:“Dubai Derma has become an extension of Dubai’s vision to build global platforms that bring knowledge, expertise and innovation together under one roof. As we celebrate its 25th edition, this milestone represents more than longevity; it reflects Dubai’s ability to create platforms that earn trust, evolve with the needs of the sector, and generate impact that extends beyond its borders.

Over the years, Dubai Derma has grown into an international meeting point for dermatology and aesthetics, bringing together science, medical expertise and innovation, while fostering meaningful collaboration and knowledge exchange across markets and medical communities.

In this year’s edition, we remain committed to advancing the dialogue on the future of dermatology and aesthetics, and creating opportunities for ideas, partnerships and innovations to translate into tangible progress for the sector and the communities it serves.”

Dubai Derma 2026 will feature more than 400 exhibitors representing over 1,800 international brands from 115 countries, and is expected to welcome more than 25,000 trade visitors, further reflecting the event’s growing global standing as a platform connecting specialists, decision-makers and stakeholders across dermatology and aesthetics. South Korea will have the largest country participation.

The conference will feature an extensive scientific programme with more than 340 speakers, comprising over 70 scientific sessions and 350 lectures, alongside 65 case studies and 40 professional poster presentations. The programme will also include 17 international scientific affiliations, more than 50 workshops, 30 practical workshops, 3 industry partner sessions, and 11 live clinical sessions.

Dr. Ibrahim Galadari, Chairman, Dubai Derma Conference, said:“At Dubai Derma 2026, we have focused on developing a scientific programme that keeps pace with the rapid evolution of clinical practice and medical research, while giving participants meaningful opportunities to learn, engage and exchange expertise. This year’s programme combines the latest scientific evidence, clinical experience and therapeutic developments, with a strong focus on the issues dermatologists encounter in everyday practice. Our aim is for every participant to leave Dubai Derma with new knowledge and practical insights that can contribute to advancing the quality of dermatological care.”

The scientific programme will cover a broad range of topics, including dermatology sciences and medical research, new drugs and therapeutics, paediatric dermatology, surgical and cosmetic dermatology, and clinical case presentations, while highlighting the latest scientific advances and treatment technologies across dermatology, aesthetics and laser medicine.

The conference will offer a diverse scientific programme featuring a series of new and specialised sessions, including sessions exploring Psychodermatology and the relationship between skin health and mental wellbeing, as well as dedicated discussions on Skin of Color and other emerging developments in dermatology and aesthetics.

The programme will also feature interactive discussions and presentations of new clinical cases led by resident and junior dermatologists, while providing opportunities for dermatology professionals across different levels of experience to engage in discussions around clinical cases and challenges.

Dr. Hassan Galadari, Head of Scientific Committee, Dubai Derma, said: “The scientific programme at Dubai Derma 2026 reflects our commitment to delivering content that goes beyond conventional formats by creating greater opportunities for clinical interaction, real-world case discussions and the exchange of experience across generations of dermatologists. We are also placing particular emphasis on the participation of young professionals, as engaging residents and researchers in scientific dialogue today is essential to preparing the generation that will shape the future of dermatology.”

He added: “As Dubai looks ahead to its candidacy to host the World Congress of Dermatology in 2031, Dubai Derma also provides an important opportunity to demonstrate the strength, diversity and global reach of our dermatology community. We want every session to create an opportunity for dialogue, every clinical case to serve as a starting point for a new idea or approach, and every interaction to strengthen the connections that bring our international community closer together.”

The event will also feature clinical case and digital poster competitions, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and encouraging doctors and researchers to present their experiences and research while discussing the latest practices in dermatology.

The programme will further include the 3rd Regional Associations Assembly Meeting, bringing together heads and general secretaries of dermatology societies and associations to discuss ways of strengthening collaboration among regional societies and specialised events, supporting the bid to host the 27th World Congress of Dermatology, and addressing the latest developments related to dermatology conferences in the region.

Running alongside the conference, Dubai Derma will host a specialised exhibition bringing together more than 400 exhibitors representing over 1,800 international brands, showcasing the latest products, equipment, technologies and solutions across dermatology, skincare, aesthetics and lasers.

The exhibition will provide a platform for networking, knowledge exchange and partnership-building, alongside business opportunities connecting companies, buyers and professionals from across the sector.

The exhibition will also feature the Derma Business Hub – Match and Meet Program, enabling exhibitors and pre-qualified buyers to hold direct meetings to explore collaboration opportunities and close deals in a dedicated business environment.

Additional activities will include demo rooms and practical workshops, alongside industry partner sessions, live clinical sessions, and a range of interactive brand activities led by industry experts, giving professionals the opportunity to explore the latest technologies and practical approaches.

The educational programme surrounding Dubai Derma will include the Pre-Conference Course on Dermatology and Dermatopathology, alongside the AADA Fellowship Course on Dermatology, Aesthetics & Lasers.

Both courses will combine theoretical learning with practical training, covering the latest developments in the diagnosis and treatment of dermatological conditions, dermatologic surgery, mesotherapy, injection techniques, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and platelet-rich fibrin (PRF), fillers, botulinum toxin and laser treatments.

The global aesthetic medicine market size is projected to grow from USD 110.32 billion in 2026 to USD 252.63 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.66%. Market growth is driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, AI-powered treatment personalization, regenerative aesthetic therapies, growing medical tourism, and rising consumer focus on preventive beauty and wellness solutions.

Through its comprehensive scientific and educational programme, international exhibition, practical activities and business and networking opportunities, Dubai Derma 2026 continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading platforms dedicated to dermatology, aesthetics and laser medicine, supporting knowledge exchange, innovation and international collaboration while providing professionals and companies with an integrated platform to explore the latest trends and solutions shaping the future of the sector.

Dubai Derma is organized annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in cooperation with the Arab Academy of Dermatology & Aesthetics (AADA), and officially supported by the Dubai Health Authority, the Pan Arab League of Dermatology, the GCC League of Dermatologists and Emirates Dermatology Society (EDS).