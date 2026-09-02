Arab Media Summit 2026 provides platform for young volunteers to gain practical experience

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Media Summit 2026 has created opportunities for more than 90 young volunteers to gain first-hand experience in the organisation and delivery of the region’s largest media gathering, as part of efforts to equip youth with practical skills and prepare them for future professional opportunities.

By involving young volunteers in different aspects of the three-day Summit, the initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to investing in youth and creating platforms that enable them to learn through experience, build their capabilities and engage directly with professionals across diverse fields.

The volunteers will support preparations and on-site operations throughout the Summit, which begins on 15 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC), the event will bring together more than 400 speakers from 23 countries across over 175 sessions and is expected to attract around 10,000 media professionals and industry stakeholders.

The scale of the Summit offers volunteers valuable exposure to the planning and delivery of a major international event. Working within specialised teams, they will gain practical experience in coordination, communication, teamwork and rapid response while contributing to a range of logistical and organisational activities.

Jassem Al Salty, Member of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, said: “Engaging young people in the organisation of the Summit reflects the Dubai Press Club’s commitment to Dubai’s approach to empowering future generations. This experience allows them to learn by participating in every aspect of the event, helping them build practical skills, professional knowledge and the confidence to advance their careers.”

Mohamed Khadim, Member of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, said: “The Summit places young volunteers at the heart of a rapidly evolving media landscape. It gives them direct access to prominent media professionals, experts and industry leaders from the region and beyond, allowing them to learn from inspiring experiences, ask questions, build professional connections and better understand the transformations shaping the sector.”

The participation of volunteers underlines the role of major events in Dubai as platforms for developing talent and preparing young people to contribute to the future.