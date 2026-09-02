Sharjah’s ‘Publish’ fund turns ideas into lasting businesses

SHARJAH, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The publishing sector is undergoing rapid transformation, affecting not only content but also how readers discover, access, purchase and consume books. The UAE’s National Reading Index 2025, issued by the Ministry of Culture, shows sustained demand for reading alongside clear changes in the reader journey: 85.5% of community members expressed a desire to read more, while 89.9% preferred accessing content through digital platforms and 44.9% relied on online purchasing.

These shifts in the UAE market coincide with broader global changes in publishing. Data from the Association of American Publishers (AAP) for 2026 shows digital audiobook content grew by 14.5% during the period measured, while e-books declined by 3.5%, reflecting shifting demand across content formats and access channels. At the same time, protecting intellectual property rights in the digital environment is becoming increasingly challenging as artificial intelligence technologies enter the content production and distribution cycle.

These developments suggest that readers are not disappearing; rather, the way they access books is changing. For new publishers, this shift means moving beyond the traditional model centred on content production towards building businesses capable of understanding audiences, managing rights, developing distribution channels, leveraging technology and reaching new markets.

This is where the strategic vision of the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Publish) comes in. Launched by Sharjah at the initiative of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, the fund serves as an advanced platform aimed at empowering the publishing industry, enhancing its competitiveness and establishing the foundations for its long-term prosperity.

The fund adopts a comprehensive approach by providing an integrated environment that brings together specialised training programmes, professional consultations and strategic business-development guidance. It also provides access to advanced infrastructure and facilitates entry into regional and international markets. This enables publishers to move their projects from promising ideas to institutional business models characterised by flexibility, maturity and sustainability.

Iman bin Sheibah, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Global Markets at the Sharjah Book Authority, said the transformations taking place in publishing highlight the need to equip publishers with the tools for growth, innovation and competitiveness.

“Sustainable publishing businesses today require more than simply producing good content. They depend on a publisher’s ability to understand the market, manage rights, develop distribution channels and build a business model capable of growth and adaptation,” she said. “This is why it is important to provide an integrated ecosystem combining knowledge, guidance, tools and partnerships, helping publishers transform their ideas into sustainable institutional projects capable of competing.”

The “Publish” fund translates this vision into three pathways addressing different stages in the publishing business lifecycle. Its support extends beyond publishers at the start of their journey to established businesses seeking growth, expansion and innovation.

The Launch pathway is designed for new publishers and focuses on providing them with the knowledge and tools needed to establish and develop their businesses. This includes content development, rights management, market understanding, distribution and building a more sustainable business model.

The Growth pathway targets established publishing houses with an operational foundation that are seeking to expand their presence. It provides advisory and specialised services to help them develop their businesses and strengthen their readiness for regional expansion.

Meanwhile, the Innovation pathway focuses on supporting transformation in publishing by connecting publishers with modern technologies and solutions and facilitating access to tools and services that can help them improve their operations. It also enables them to benefit from the specialised environment provided by Sharjah Publishing City.

This approach gives each project access to the type of support suited to its stage and needs — from establishing the business, to developing it, expanding its reach and innovating its business model.

The results of the first cycle of the Launch pathway demonstrate the programme’s ability to turn this model into a practical experience. More than 140 nominations were received, with 26 participants selected to undertake a comprehensive development experience focused on building their capabilities and developing their publishing projects.

At the conclusion of the programme, five winners received a package of benefits including financial grants, trade licences, workspaces at Sharjah Publishing City and representation contracts with the Sharjah Literary Agency. The remaining 21 participants benefited from the training, mentoring and professional guidance opportunities provided by the programme.

The experience reflects the core philosophy of “Publish”: empowering publishers does not begin or end with funding. It requires building capabilities, opening market channels and providing the expertise, infrastructure and partnerships needed to help a project turn its potential into tangible growth.