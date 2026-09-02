Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, reviews projects, programmes, and plans

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received a delegation from Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. reviewed key projects and programmes, plans, and ongoing efforts to preserve the UAE’s heritage and strengthen national identity, and emphasised that achievements in this field embody the vision of the leadership in consolidating national identity and passing traditions on to new generations.

Further, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed commended the innovative projects and initiatives that promote the UAE’s heritage and contribute to the dissemination of its knowledge, values, and practices, ensuring their enduring impact.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the reception, alongside a number of officials.