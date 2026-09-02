Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, TRENDS Global, sign cooperation memorandum to enhance intellectual security

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) has signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with TRENDS Global, part of the TRENDS Group, to establish a sustainable scientific, research, and knowledge partnership that supports decision-making and employs international research and advisory expertise. It aims to serve intellectual security and address digital challenges through in-depth research and innovative strategies to combat misleading thought, thereby enhancing community awareness.

The memorandum, signed by Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nauimi, Secertary General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement and Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, Chairman of TRENDS Group, aims to provide evidence-based, forward-looking analyses and insights to enhance strategic planning, in addition to launching innovative research projects and initiatives that focus on the role of artificial intelligence in detecting extremist content and mechanisms to enhance critical thinking.

Dr. Nasser Al Nauimi said Tawazun is committed to building effective institutional partnerships with various research and think tanks, based on its belief in the importance of scientific research, knowledge, and reliable data in supporting public policy and decision-making.

He added that integrating efforts and roles among national institutions, research bodies, and think tanks strengthens institutional integration and develops methodologies and frameworks that support strategic planning based on precise scientific methods and principles.

This partnership embodies the UAE leadership's vision to build an integrated national system based on knowledge and innovation. It reflects the commitment ofTawazun Council for Defence Enablement and TRENDS Global to enhancing national security and the UAE's knowledge competitiveness at the regional and international levels.

Dr. Mohammed Al Ali, , Chairman of TRENDS Group, affirmed that signing a strategic memorandum of understanding with Tawazun will help enrich national and international knowledge through the exchange of scientific output, publications, research, and diverse studies. This will be achieved by sharing expertise and knowledge through organising strategic dialogues, specialised forums, and interactive discussion sessions featuring a distinguished group of experts, academics, and researchers to address issues of intellectual and societal security and geopolitical shifts.

Al Ali indicated that the cooperation will also include specialised strategic consultations and training and development programmes in research report writing, strategic analysis, decision-making, and strategies for combating digital extremism. He added that the partnership with Tawazun will enhance cooperation in using artificial intelligence technologies and tools to detect extremist content, as well as mechanisms for promoting critical thinking and digital citizenship.