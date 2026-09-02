Arab Parliament condemns Iranian aggressive attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan

CAIRO,2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned the Iranian aggressive attacks and drone strikes targeting Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, warning of an escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi affirmed the Arab Parliament’s solidarity with the three countries in their measures to protect their security and sovereignty.

He called on the international community to take action to prevent such attacks from being repeated, uphold international law, respect the sovereignty of states, and prioritize dialogue and diplomacy.