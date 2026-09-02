UAE expresses solidarity with Egypt and Jordan, conveys condolences over victims of bus accident

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, following the overturning of a bus in South Sinai Governorate, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the governments and peoples of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured.