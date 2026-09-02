Abu Dhabi students explore Emirati heritage at ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026 (ADIHEX) continues to enrich the experience of its visitors, including Abu Dhabi schoolchildren who attended a varied programme combining heritage, culture, knowledge and entertainment. Day six of the event, featured a series of live shows, workshops and interactive activities that drew families, children, and enthusiasts of falconry, equestrianism and Emirati heritage.

The 23rd edition of the exhibition, the largest in its history, is being held under the theme “A Legacy of Pride” at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers' Club. The event runs until 6 September, offering diverse content that reflects the exhibition's role as an international platform bringing together heritage preservation, cultural exchange, and educational and entertainment experiences.

On day six, several Abu Dhabi schools organised trips for pupils, giving them an educational experience to learn first-hand about various aspects of Emirati heritage and traditional practices. The pupils toured the exhibition halls and learned about activities related to falconry, equestrianism and the Arabian Saluki, as well as taking part in interactive events and workshops. Their attendance aims to help strengthen their knowledge of national heritage and connect younger generations with Emirati identity and culture.

Equestrian and falconry displays topped today's agenda, with the audience enjoying Arabian horse shows and simulated falconry hunts, alongside equestrian performances held throughout the day. In the evening, the exhibition also presented a traditional Emirati display of horses and flags, combining equestrian skill, the beauty of the horses, and a celebration of national heritage.

The Arabian Saluki, one of the most notable elements of the region's hunting heritage, featured prominently again, drawing crowds to two throughout the afternoon, giving visitors the chance to learn about its characteristics and its place in Emirati heritage. The agenda also included K9 police dog displays, demonstrations of how guard dogs and police dogs are trained to obey and carry out commands, and a showcase of dogs that have been rescued in the UAE.

The activities also offered experiences tailored to different groups within the community, including pony rides for People of Determination and visitors, reflecting the exhibition's commitment to inclusive activities that engage all sections of the public.

Day six's programme was not limited to Emirati heritage alone; it also gave visitors a window into diverse world cultures and arts, with a drumming and dance performance featuring African acrobatics, while the Shoten Dobai Taiko drummers performed a Japanese drum show later in the day, reflecting the exhibition's cultural dimension and its role in bringing different cultures together.

Alongside the live shows, the exhibition hosted a series of workshops and educational activities. These began with a youth workshop as part of the Learning Majlis Youth Workshops. The Emirates Entrepreneurship Association delivered an educational session titled My Time is Wood, exploring the enduring connection between people and nature and how trees served as one of the earliest ways of measuring time before the invention of the clock.

The session also highlighted the role of biophilic design in reconnecting people with their roots through the use of wood, water, natural light, ventilation and natural surroundings, fostering a greater sense of tranquillity, focus and belonging.

The activities continued into the evening, with the audience enjoying further equestrian shows and displays of riders' skills in various formats, a question-and-answer session on endurance racing and a prize draw announcement.

The variety of day six's programme reflects the exhibition's vision of presenting heritage through interactive formats that appeal to all generations, giving visitors the chance to discover authentic Emirati heritage and traditions, alongside cultural, educational and entertainment experiences that reinforce its standing as a leading family and cultural destination and a global platform for celebrating heritage and connecting people.