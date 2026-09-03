Korea's foreign reserves post record monthly gain in August

SEOUL, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's foreign reserves rose by the largest amount in August due to an increase in dollar-denominated assets, the central bank said Thursday.

The country's foreign reserves stood at US$442.28 billion as of the end of August, up $14.33 billion from a month earlier, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The on-month gain marked the largest increase since the BOK began compiling the data in 1971, while the balance marked the highest level since May 2022, when it stood at $447.71 billion.

The BOK attributed the sharp increase to a rise in foreign currency deposits held by financial institutions, as well as an increase in the US-dollar value of overseas assets and management profits.