UAE President receives phone call from US President

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from President of the United States Donald Trump.

During the call, His Highness and President Trump discussed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the United States and ways to further strengthen ties in support of their mutual interests.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to address them.