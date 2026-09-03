Ajman Chamber to promote emirate’s investment opportunities at AIM Congress 2026

AJMAN, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber will participate in AIM Congress 2026, taking place from 7th to 9th September in Dubai, to strengthen Ajman’s presence on the global investment map and promote opportunities and competitive advantages that support business growth and sustainability in the emirate.

The chamber will participate as part of Ajman’s integrated presence at the congress, alongside the Ajman Department of Economic Development, Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, Ajman Transport Authority, Ajman Free Zones Authority, Thara Entrepreneurship Centre and Al Zorah Company.

The participation reflects efforts to promote Ajman’s economic and investment potential and showcase opportunities available to international investors and the global business community.

GFH Partners will participate under the chamber’s umbrella, highlighting its role as a leading investor and one of the early investors to capitalise on high-quality investment opportunities in Ajman as part of its strategy to expand its investments in the UAE.

Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector at Ajman Chamber, said the chamber is committed to participating annually in AIM Congress, describing it as one of the world’s leading economic and investment platforms and an effective forum for exchanging perspectives and anticipating trends shaping the global economy.

He said that the chamber will use its presence to promote Ajman’s priority sectors, based on the outcomes of the Investment Attraction Working Group and in line with the directives of the UAE leadership.

Al Kaitoob added that Ajman Chamber aims to showcase the strengths of the emirate’s investment environment, promote opportunities across vital economic sectors, forge new partnerships with investors and business representatives, and expand its network of international economic relations.

Fatima Yaqoub Al Awadhi, Head of the Investment Attraction Section at Ajman Chamber, explained that participation under the congress's theme, “Reshaping Global Prosperity: Unlocking New Investment Pathways Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Future,” aligns with the chamber’s priorities and the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 to enhance the competitiveness of the emirate’s economy, strengthen the business community’s access to global markets and attract quality investments that support economic development.

The pavilion will also highlight opportunities in industry, tourism, real estate, infrastructure, healthcare, education, energy, the green economy, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence and information technology.

Al Awadhi said the congress provides an important platform for dialogue and the exchange of expertise through specialised sessions and discussions on global markets, future economies and the next generation, while exploring new avenues for cooperation, partnerships and investment.