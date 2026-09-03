TRENDS Group to showcase 500 publications at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group will participate in the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre from 13th to 18th September 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), showcasing around 500 publications alongside a programme of knowledge and cultural activities.

The Group’s pavilion will feature its latest research publications, strategic studies, encyclopedias and translated works, as well as dialogue and discussion sessions and book-signing events.

During a media briefing at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, TRENDS Group said its participation reflects its commitment to strengthening the presence of scientific research at major cultural and knowledge events and making its research output accessible to readers, researchers, academics and specialists. It also aims to foster intellectual dialogue and knowledge exchange on key regional and international issues.

Mohammed Al-Salmi, Director-General of Trends Research & Advisory, said the Group’s participation reflects the significance of the fair as a leading knowledge and cultural platform bringing together research institutions, academia, publishers and readers from around the world.

Rawda Al Marzouqi, Head of the Distribution and Exhibitions Sector at TRENDS Group, said the Group has prepared a diverse knowledge programme featuring its latest encyclopedias, translated books, publications and research studies, alongside activities allowing visitors to explore its scientific and intellectual output.

She said the TRENDS pavilion will feature around 500 publications covering a wide range of fields, including a selection of new books and studies being presented for the first time at the fair.

Al Marzouqi said TRENDS Group’s participation also coincides with the fair’s celebration of Balkan culture, with the Balkans serving as Guest of Honour at this year’s edition. Through its Virtual Office in the Balkans, the Group will showcase publications and studies exploring the region from cultural, geographical, intellectual and literary perspectives.

Zayed Al Dhaheri, Director of the Distribution Department within the Distribution and Exhibitions Sector at TRENDS, said the Group’s participation represents a further extension of its growing presence in the cultural and knowledge landscape locally and internationally.

Hazza Al Hammadi, Director of the Exhibitions Department at TRENDS Group, said the pavilion has been designed as an interactive knowledge space where visitors and researchers can explore TRENDS publications and research projects and gain a deeper understanding of the Group’s areas of work and scientific output.

Al-Yazia Al-Housani, Head of the Media Department at TRENDS, said the Group’s pavilion and activities will receive dedicated media coverage, with several events and podcast episodes to be recorded during the fair.