Abu Dhabi Awards spotlights inspiring Emirati women at ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Awards Meylas hosted a panel discussion, titled “Emirati Women Who Inspire Goodness”, during the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026, held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The panel highlighted initiatives and personal stories that have positively impacted the lives of others, featuring Abu Dhabi Awards recipients Dr Ayesha Al Memari and Farah Al Qaissieh. The session was moderated by Amal Al Ameri, Member of the Abu Dhabi Awards Organising Committee.

Sharing their personal journeys, the two recipients highlighted how Emirati women are transforming their experiences and professional expertise into initiatives that support communities, improve quality of life and create lasting impact.

Held as part of this year’s Emirati Women’s Day celebrations, the session also examined the role of Emirati values and positive role models in fostering a culture of goodness and giving.