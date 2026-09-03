Vintage cars from 1930s, 1940s steal show at ADIHEX

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Two vintage cars dating back nearly a century are drawing attention at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026, offering visitors a glimpse into a bygone era of automotive design and engineering.

A 1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom and a 1949 Riley RMC are among the highlights of the Sharjah Old Cars Club and Museum stand at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), where the exhibition runs until 6th September.

The two vehicles, part of the Sharjah Old Cars Museum collection, have attracted considerable interest from vintage car enthusiasts and visitors drawn to heritage and rare collectibles.

Their artistic and engineering details reflect automotive design and manufacturing during the first half of the 20th century, while their display offers visitors an opportunity to learn more about vintage car culture and efforts to preserve it for future generations.

Dr Ali Ahmed Abu Al Zoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Old Cars Club, said the club’s participation reflects its efforts to strengthen its presence at major community and national events and bring vintage car culture to a wider audience.

“It also provides an opportunity to promote the Sharjah Old Cars Museum and introduce visitors to some of its most notable exhibits and rare vehicles of significant historical and cultural value.”

“We regard old cars as part of our cultural and social memory, rather than merely objects for display,” Abu Al Zoud said. “From this perspective, we are keen for our participation to carry an educational and informative message that connects the public with the history of these vehicles and the developments they witnessed in design, engineering and lifestyles over the decades.”

He said the strong turnout at the stand reflects growing interest in this form of heritage.

The participation also provides the club with an opportunity to engage with vintage car enthusiasts and owners, exchange expertise and introduce visitors to the services and programmes offered by the Club and Museum.