PureHealth hires 100 People of Determination into Care & Cover network

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth has hired 100 People of Determination into roles across its Care & Cover network, creating career opportunities as part of its ongoing partnership with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Community Development (DCD).

The achievement, supported by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), was marked at a joint event attended by Eng Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD; Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH; Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth; senior healthcare leaders; and employees from across the PureHealth network.

The public-private partnership, part of DCD’s People of Determination Empowerment Plan, supports Abu Dhabi’s long-term goal of enabling meaningful workforce participation for People of Determination and advancing inclusive employment across the UAE healthcare sector.

Since the launch of the partnership, People of Determination have taken on roles in finance, marketing, human resources, operations and various clinical functions, across PureHealth’s entities including: SEHA, SEHA CLINICS, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, PureLab, Daman, PureCS, The Medical Office, Rafed, OneHealth, Tamouh and The Life Corner.

The partnership also aligns with PureHealth’s wider inclusion programmes, including the Empowering Abilities initiative, which focuses on accessibility, tailored training and long-term career development across the organisation.

In addition to strengthening talent development, widening access to employment opportunities for People of Determination and embedding inclusive practices across the UAE’s healthcare sector, PureHealth and DCD’s ongoing partnership will continue to develop innovative programmes across priority areas like research, policy development and social care services.

Al Dhaheri said the employment of 100 People of Determination across PureHealth’s healthcare network reflects effective collaboration among Abu Dhabi entities in advancing the leadership’s vision of building a society that enables every individual to participate, contribute and realise their full potential.

He said social and economic empowerment are key to improving the quality of life of People of Determination and their families, providing greater opportunities for independence and supporting their personal and professional aspirations.

Al Dhaheri added that DCD continues to work with its partners to translate the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination into tangible outcomes by expanding opportunities for inclusion and empowerment across key sectors and enhancing their participation in economic and social life.

Noura Al Ghaithi said the milestone demonstrates the contribution People of Determination can make to the healthcare sector when given opportunities to apply their talents, expertise and perspectives.

“As we celebrate this achievement by PureHealth, we remain committed to empowering People of Determination not only to benefit from healthcare services that meet their needs, but to help define and shape the future of healthcare in Abu Dhabi,” she said.

Asif said welcoming 100 People of Determination into PureHealth’s workforce reflects the group’s commitment to recognising talent, creating opportunities for all and building a workforce that represents the communities it serves.

“Talent knows no boundaries, and together we are building a future where no potential is overlooked,” she said.