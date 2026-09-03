Kuwait strongly condemns repeated Iranian attacks

KUWAIT, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait strongly condemned and denounced repeated heinous Iranian attacks on the country, the last of which was early Thursday.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the continued attacks constitute a grave breach of Kuwait's sovereignty and a direct threat to its security, stability and the safety of its citizens and residents and a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

These attacks reflect an aggressive attitude and a serious escalation that jeopardises regional security and stability and systematically undermines diplomatic de-escalation efforts, it noted.

The ministry reiterated Kuwait's full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, protect its security and defend its territory and vital facilities against any aggression or threat, based on Article 51 of the UN Charter and international law. (end)