Frontline Heroes Office marks Arab Health Day

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Frontline Heroes Office is marking Arab Health Day, observed annually on 4th September in conjunction with the anniversary of the establishment of the Arab Ministers of Health Council.

The Office said the occasion provides an annual opportunity to recognise the Arab health system, particularly medical and nursing professionals who are on the front lines of protecting communities and safeguarding public health.

It highlighted the UAE’s leading position in healthcare at the local, regional and global levels, supported by advanced medical infrastructure and a comprehensive healthcare system that meets the highest international standards.

The Office also highlighted the UAE’s role in supporting Arab health cooperation and its continued contribution to humanitarian initiatives that promote health and wellbeing across the region and around the world.

It said the UAE’s Frontline Heroes, including doctors, nurses, medical professionals and emergency response teams, have consistently embodied dedication and a deep sense of national responsibility, whether in safeguarding the community within the UAE or through Emirati medical missions that have provided healthcare and humanitarian support to people affected by conflicts and crises. These efforts continue the legacy of giving established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The Office reaffirmed that the Arab Health Day is not a passing occasion, but a lasting commitment to supporting a stronger Arab healthcare system and recognising every individual who has extended a helping hand to save a life or ease suffering. It also reiterated its full support for the Frontline Heroes, whose daily efforts will remain a source of pride for the nation.