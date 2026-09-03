RAK DED strengthens trademark protection through anti-counterfeiting initiative

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAK DED), represented by the Commercial Control and Protection Department, has concluded the “Protect Your Products from Counterfeiting” initiative, aimed at raising awareness among business owners about trademark and intellectual property rights and the legal procedures to combat counterfeit products.

As part of the initiative, field visits were conducted at 528 commercial establishments across Ras Al Khaimah, including gold and jewellery shops, accessories outlets and businesses specialising in the sale and replacement of car oil.

During the visits, business owners were briefed on the objectives of the initiative, mechanisms for protecting trademarks, and the procedures for reporting cases of counterfeiting and other non-compliant commercial practices.

A satisfaction survey among participating establishments recorded a 99 percent satisfaction rate, with business owners highlighting the initiative’s role in improving their understanding of their rights and obligations and protecting their businesses and products from counterfeiting.

Faisal Abdullah Alyoon, Director of the Commercial Control and Protection Department at RAK DED, said the results demonstrate the importance of direct engagement with business owners and raising awareness of intellectual property rights and trademark protection.

"Achieving a 99 percent satisfaction rate also underscores the importance of field-based awareness programmes and their role in strengthening establishments’ commitment to sound commercial practices. This contributes to creating a safe and trusted business environment while protecting the rights of both trademark owners and consumers," he said.

Alyoon said RAK DED continues its efforts to combat counterfeit products and encourage trademark owners to report infringements, enabling the necessary legal measures to be taken while safeguarding market competitiveness and consumer confidence.

RAK DED said it registered 16 trademark complaints from the beginning of 2026 through the end of August and reaffirmed its continued regulatory and awareness efforts to protect intellectual property rights, curb unlawful commercial practices and support a business environment based on transparency and trust.