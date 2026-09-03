JK Cement inaugurates construction chemicals manufacturing unit in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- JK DryChem Industries LLC, a subsidiary of India’s leading cement manufacturing giant JK Cement, has officially launched its manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), marking the next phase of the company’s expansion in the UAE and wider region.

Spanning 5,000 m², the new plant will manufacture advanced construction chemicals and additives, strengthening JK Cement’s production capabilities in the region and bringing its products closer to customers across key markets.

The facility’s inauguration ceremony was attended by JK Cement Group MD Dr. Raghavpat Singhania and RAKEZ Chief Customer Experience Officer Ian Hunt, along with senior executives from JK Cement and RAKEZ.

The plant will produce a range of high-performance construction solutions, including liquid admixtures, prepared additives, dry-mix materials and coatings designed to support greater efficiency and sustainability across construction applications.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Seeing JK Cement’s facility move from plans on paper to an operational manufacturing plant in a short time is an important milestone. Investments like this add depth to Ras Al Khaimah’s industrial base by bringing new production capabilities and stronger regional supply chains into the emirate.”

Dr. Singhania said, “The launch of this facility is an important step in strengthening our presence in the UAE and expanding our construction chemicals business across international markets. Establishing local manufacturing gives us greater proximity to our customers, strengthens our supply capabilities and creates a strong platform for future growth.

"We appreciate the support provided by RAKEZ throughout the development of the facility, and we look forward to building on this investment."

With operations now underway, the facility will initially serve customers across the UAE and GCC region, with plans to expand exports to Africa and the rest of the world.

Its location in RAKEZ’s Al Ghail Industrial Zone also provides access to Ras Al Khaimah’s industrial and logistics infrastructure for the movement of raw materials and finished products.

As major construction, real estate and infrastructure developments across Ras Al Khaimah continue to gather momentum, demand for advanced building materials and construction solutions is set to grow alongside them. This creates a timely opportunity for manufacturers such as JK DryChem to establish local production, serve an expanding regional market and participate in the emirate’s next phase of development.