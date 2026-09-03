UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Uganda

ENTEBBE, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Fahad Al Bashr presented his credentials as Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Uganda to Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, during an official ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Entebbe.

Al Bashr conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Museveni, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Uganda.

For his part, President Museveni conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

President Museveni welcomed the Ambassador and wished him success in his duties to further strengthen bilateral relations, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Al Bashr expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Republic of Uganda, reaffirming his commitment to reinforcing bilateral relations across various fields to contribute to advancing cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Uganda, and ways to further develop them to serve the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.