Lana Nusseibeh receives credentials copy from Ambassador of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE Minister of State, received a copy of the credentials of Geraldine McCafferty, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the United Arab Emirates.

Nusseibeh wished the new Ambassador success in performing her duties and affirmed the UAE’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the United Kingdom in a manner that advances the shared interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

For her part, Geraldine McCafferty commended the UAE’s distinguished regional and international standing under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed her aspiration to further strengthen and develop bilateral relations across various fields.