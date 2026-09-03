Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses MoU signing between UOS, UHS

SHARJAH, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), witnessed on Thursday morning the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the University of Sharjah and University Hospital Sharjah (UHS) at His Highness’s office at the university.

The MoU was signed by Dr Abdulaziz Saeed Al Mheiri, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority (SHA) and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of UHS, and Dr Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of the UOS.

The MoU aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between UOS and UHS, covering several areas of cooperation including medical education, scientific research and professional development.

Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate in training students in medical disciplines at University Hospital Sharjah by providing clinical and practical training across various departments and organising training programmes in accordance with the university’s standards.

The MoU also provides for the selection of qualified doctors and specialists at the hospital to serve as assistant clinical faculty members and receive academic titles in accordance with approved regulations.

It also covers the supervision of students’ academic assessments and the development of joint research projects between the two institutions. The university will make its research resources, including laboratories, tissue banks and data analysis tools, available for use in joint research projects.

The MoU also outlines cooperation in professional development and continuing medical education programmes for hospital staff, while providing those involved in training with access to medical library services. It also provides for the university to host conferences and scientific events organised by the hospital.

The agreement further provides for the exchange of expertise and personnel between the two sides and the appointment of coordinators to oversee the quality of clinical training.

It also offers educational benefits for eligible children of hospital employees and healthcare benefits for university faculty members and staff, in accordance with the terms stipulated in the MoU.