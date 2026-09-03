UAE leaders congratulate Captains Regent of San Marino on National Day

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Alice Mina and Vladimiro Selva, Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino, on the occasion of San Marino's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Captains Regent of San Marino.