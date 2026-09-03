MENA Golf Tour opens entries for 2026/27 Qualifying Schools

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Entries are now open for the three 2026/27 MENA Golf Tour Qualifying Schools, with the Tour also confirming that the new season will begin in Egypt at the end of November.

For the first time, three Qualifying Schools will be staged, two in the UK and one in the United States, in response to increased demand from players looking to earn MENA Golf Tour status.

The leading 10 players at each Qualifying School will earn exempt status for the 2026/27 season, and any player wishing to guarantee their place in every tournament next season should enter one of the three Qualifying Schools. Players finishing 11th to 20th at each school will also earn playing opportunities through the Tour's exemption categories.

The season will get underway with three tournaments in Egypt, beginning on 28th November, with further events starting 3rd December and then 8th December. The remainder of the 2026/27 schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, with the Tour confirming there will be a minimum of 12 tournaments and at least $1.2 million in prize money across the season.

Every Tour event will carry a minimum $100,000 prize fund, with some tournaments set to offer larger purses.

The first Qualifying School will take place at Dalmahoy in Edinburgh on 1st-2nd October, followed by the US event at Slammer & Squire in Florida from 13th-15th October and the second UK event at RAC in Epsom on 20th-21st October.

The MENA Golf Tour has established itself as a proven pathway to the highest levels of the game, with alumni including Robert MacIntyre, Thriston Lawrence and Major champion Matthew Fitzpatrick all competing on the Tour early in their careers.

Keith Waters, Chairman and Commissioner of the MENA Golf Tour, said, “The interest we have seen from players over the summer has been considerable, and staging three Qualifying Schools, including our first in the United States, is a direct response to that demand.

“For players deciding where to compete next season, the essentials are now in place. The season starts in Egypt in November; there will be a minimum of 12 tournaments, and entry fees and membership are unchanged. Anyone who wants to guarantee their place in every tournament next season should enter one of the Qualifying Schools, and we look forward to welcoming a new group of players to the Tour in October.”

Entries for all three Qualifying Schools are now open on the official MENA Golf website.