‘Shams’ maintains growth momentum, recording over 10% growth across key sectors

SHARJAH, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) has recorded positive growth indicators across several key business activities and sectors through August 2026, led by media packages, management consultancy, and e-commerce.

The results reflect the growing preference among the business community for more flexible, digitally driven business models, as well as the evolving needs of entrepreneurs and companies within the new economy.

The Media Package recorded 11.8 percent growth, highlighting continued demand for activities and services related to the media and creative industries, driven by the rapid advancement of digital technologies and changing patterns of content production and consumption.

Management consultancy activities also recorded 10.9 percent growth, reflecting increasing demand for specialised professional services that support companies and entrepreneurs in developing their businesses, improving efficiency, and adapting to rapidly changing market dynamics.

Meanwhile, within the digital commerce sector, retail activities conducted through mail order or online channels recorded 10.5 percent. This indicates the continued expansion of e-commerce and the growing reliance of companies and entrepreneurs on digital channels to reach customers, enhance their operations, and expand into new markets.

Commenting on the results, Rashid Sahoo, Director of Operations at Sharjah Media City (Shams), said, “The growth recorded across several vital sectors reflects the continued evolution of the Shams business community and the growing shift towards more flexible and digitally driven business models. At Shams, we continue to develop an integrated ecosystem of solutions and services that make it easier for entrepreneurs and companies to establish, develop, and expand their businesses, enhancing their ability to capitalise on the opportunities offered by the new economy.”

He added, “Growth across e-commerce, media, and consultancy demonstrates the diversity of opportunities available to companies. We remain committed to developing a supportive business environment that responds to the needs of investors and entrepreneurs and contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of Sharjah’s digital and creative economy.”

The results point to the expanding range of activities experiencing increased demand within the Shams community, alongside continued momentum in areas such as digital marketing and wholesale trade, reflecting the diversity of the business base and the evolving needs of companies.

Shams continues to develop tailored business services and solutions while providing a flexible and supportive environment that facilitates company formation and enables business growth. The city remains focused on empowering entrepreneurs and organizations to adapt to market transformations and capitalise on growing opportunities across digital and creative sectors.

These indicators further strengthen Shams’ role in supporting Sharjah’s entrepreneurship ecosystem and contributing to the growth of the digital and creative economy by attracting diverse business models and providing an environment that enables companies to develop and expand, supporting the Emirate’s sustainable economic development journey.