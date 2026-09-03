Dubai attracts over 8,000 professionals from 80 countries to E&L MENA 2027

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Business Events (DBE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has joined Entertainment & Leisure MENA (E&L MENA) 2027 as Destination Partner, supporting the event’s efforts to grow international participation and attract more exhibitors, buyers and investors to Dubai.

Taking place from 18-20 January 2027 at Dubai World Trade Centre, the event is expected to welcome more than 200 international exhibitors and over 8,000 trade visitors from more than 80 countries.

The partnership will support E&L MENA’s outreach in key international markets, including through buyer engagement, industry content and destination promotion. It will also help connect participating companies with business opportunities in Dubai and across the wider region, while supporting the continued growth of the event’s international profile.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, “Dubai continues to attract events that bring together international industries, investors and decision-makers, creating opportunities for partnerships, knowledge exchange and business growth. The entertainment and leisure sector is an important part of the visitor economy, and E&L MENA provides a platform for businesses involved in its continued development to connect in Dubai.”

E&L MENA builds on more than three decades of industry heritage, having evolved from the long-established DEAL Dubai exhibition into a broader platform serving the visitor attractions, leisure and entertainment industries. The event brings together suppliers, operators, developers, investors and other industry stakeholders from across the Middle East and international markets.

Exhibitors will showcase products, technologies and developments across rides and attractions, family entertainment centres, waterparks, gaming, immersive technologies and entertainment infrastructure, supporting the continued growth of Dubai’s tourism and business economy.