ADEK, Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority partner to strengthen students’ national identity

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi (ADEK) and Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in education and Emirati heritage and support initiatives that reinforce Emirati values among students.

The MoU was signed by Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Under-Secretary of ADEK, and Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, in the presence of Mohamed Taj Eddine Ahmed Alqadi, Chairman of ADEK, and Abdulla Mubarak Al Mheiri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

The agreement, singed during the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026, establishes a framework to develop initiatives and programmes related to Emirati heritage within the educational environment.

Areas of cooperation include training educational personnel, building capabilities, nurturing student talent, transferring knowledge, raising awareness, and organising heritage and cultural activities.

The partnership aligns with ADEK’s priorities to strengthen national identity and Emirati values among students, enrich their educational experiences, and deepen their connection to Emirati heritage and culture.

Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri said, “Our national identity and Emirati values must remain firmly rooted in every student’s educational journey, reflected meaningfully in their experiences both inside and beyond the classroom.”

He added that cooperation with Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority would draw on its specialised expertise to enrich students’ experiences, deepen their connection to the community, and help shape confident generations proud of their identity.

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei said the MoU represents a significant milestone in strengthening integration between the heritage and education sectors and expanding initiatives that introduce students to Emirati heritage, national identity and Emirati Sana’.

He said, “We view the emerging generations as key partners in ensuring the sustainability of heritage. From this perspective, we are committed to presenting Emirati heritage through educational and interactive approaches that strengthen students’ connection to their national identity and provide them with broader opportunities to learn about and practise the elements of Emirati heritage and Sana’.”

The partnership will be implemented through several programmes during the new academic year, including the Sana’ Programme, targeting teachers and students at 15 private schools and 37 Charter Schools across Abu Dhabi.

The programme will train 1,541 teachers, comprising 802 Arabic-speaking and 739 non-Arabic-speaking teachers. It will also feature interactive sessions for students in schools and community majlises to enhance their knowledge of Emirati Sana’, heritage, values, customs and traditions.

The Nabati Poetry Programme will also seek to strengthen students’ connection to the UAE’s cultural and linguistic heritage. During the current academic year, it will target Arabic-speaking students from Grades 1 to 5 in private and Charter Schools across Abu Dhabi.

Students will learn three poems annually, one per academic term, as part of a pathway designed to enable each student to memorise 15 poems by the end of secondary school.

The programme also aims to develop memorisation and recitation skills, enrich vocabulary, and identify and nurture poetic talent from an early age.

The MoU reflects both parties’ commitment to integrating their efforts within a shared institutional framework and expanding heritage and educational initiatives across Abu Dhabi.