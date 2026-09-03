Amna Almarzooqi represents UAE on A2RL technical team at Italy's Imola Circuit

IMOLA, Italy, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati race car mechanic Amna Almarzooqi is taking part as a member of the technical team of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), which is operated by ASPIRE under the Advanced Technology Research Council, as the championship holds its third edition at Italy's renowned Imola circuit on Saturday.

Almarzooqi, the only Emirati on the technical team, said her responsibilities focus on the mechanical and technical aspects of the race cars, including preparing them for testing and competition, carrying out inspections and maintenance, and handling technical requirements that arise during track operations with speed and efficiency.

She told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during preparations for the race, "I am proud of what I am doing in service of my country and of being part of the team taking part internationally outside Abu Dhabi for the first time. I aim to apply my engineering skills to maintaining and developing autonomous Super Formula race cars."

Almarzooqi added that her role also includes managing and preparing all spare parts and components, overseeing inventory, and ensuring that the required parts and equipment are ready for use during testing and events.

She also works to ensure that all cars are fully prepared and maintained to the highest possible level of uniformity, so that the real challenge remains focused on software and artificial intelligence applications.

Speaking about her career, Almarzooqi said she began after graduating from the Higher Colleges of Technology with a degree in aeronautical engineering, before her passion for advanced technology led her to join ASPIRE and work on racing and Formula projects.

She said she joined A2RL around a year and a half ago, initially working as a car mechanic before her responsibilities expanded to include managing workshop components and spare parts and preparing all components required for use in the cars.

On the main challenges she faces, Almarzooqi said the fast-paced working environment requires a high degree of flexibility and an ability to adapt to changing circumstances, whether related to the cars or track conditions.

She said taking a project that began in the UAE to Italy represents an important milestone reflecting the success of the Emirati experience.

"I am proud to be part of a team that helps showcase what Abu Dhabi is doing to the world," she said.

Almarzooqi added that A2RL began in Abu Dhabi and aspires to expand to more international circuits.

"Our goal is to take what we are doing in Abu Dhabi to the world, highlight how Abu Dhabi invests in research and advanced technology, and consolidate its position as a source of innovation in this field," she concluded.