IFHC launches Houbara Breeders Support Initiative at ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) has launched the Houbara Breeders Support Initiative during the 23rd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), providing a structured pathway for Emirati houbara breeders to develop responsible and sustainable breeding operations.

The initiative is designed to support individuals who operate an existing houbara production project or are considering establishing a new one.

It aims to equip participants with the knowledge, practical skills and guidance required to breed and produce houbara in accordance with recognised animal-welfare, biosecurity and operational practices.

Ekthar Wildlife Development will operate the initiative and implement its scientific and technical components, drawing on its extensive experience in delivering science-based conservation solutions and its position as the strategic operating partner for IFHC’s centres, programmes and projects in the UAE and internationally.

Interested breeders will undergo a structured registration and assessment process to determine their readiness and identify any support required.

Successful applicants and their teams will then undertake specialist workshops, courses and training through Abu Dhabi Nature Academy (ADNA), covering the principal areas involved in responsible houbara breeding and facility management. Participants will receive certificates upon completing the relevant training programmes.

Eligible participants may also receive breeding birds on a right-to-use basis after completing the required assessment and training, alongside continued guidance and technical support as they develop their operations.

Mohamed Almotawa AlDhaheri, Acting Director General of the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, said, “Houbara breeding is closely connected to our national heritage, but its future must be built on knowledge, responsibility and sound practice. Through this initiative, we are placing our accumulated experience and expertise at the service of breeders who want to establish or develop their operations in a responsible and sustainable manner.”

“Operated by Ekthar, the initiative will combine specialist training delivered through the Abu Dhabi Nature Academy with technical guidance and continued engagement from IFHC. Through a structured pathway, we aim to help participants develop responsible and well-managed breeding operations, strengthen local capabilities and promote appropriate standards across the sector.”

The initiative was launched at ADIHEX 2026 as part of IFHC and Ekthar’s wider efforts to engage with falconers, breeders and other members of the community connected to houbara conservation and Emirati heritage.

Interested breeders can register their interest by visiting the IFHC–Ekthar pavilion at Stand A-020 in the Atrium Area during ADIHEX 2026 or through: https://houbarafund.gov.ae/breeder-support

Registration of interest represents the first stage of the process and remains subject to assessment and final acceptance into the initiative.