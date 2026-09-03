SEWA completes water network project for Al Suhub Rest Area

SHARJAH, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed an integrated project to extend the water network to Al Suhub Rest Area, a major tourist destination in Khorfakkan, at a total cost of approximately AED50 million.

This comes in line with with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and as part of SEWA's plans to strengthen water security and develop water infrastructure in Khorfakkan.

Eng. Saud Abdulaziz, Director of SEWA’s Khorfakkan Department, affirmed that the project is considered a significant undertaking due to the mountainous nature of the area and the engineering challenges associated with differences in elevation and considerable variations in altitude.

The project included the construction of a water network extending approximately seven kilometres, along with pumping stations, reservoirs and associated facilities.

The infrastructure was developed using engineering solutions suited to the area’s terrain to ensure the efficiency and continuity of the water supply.

Director of SEWA’s Khorfakkan Department stressed that the project is not limited to serving Al Suhub Rest Area, as the network was designed to serve all facilities and locations along the project route.

Future connection points have also been incorporated to serve the residential area of Hayawa 3, allowing the network to be expanded in the future and enabling it to meet the area’s needs as demand for water increases.

Saud Abdulaziz added that the project reflects SEWA’s approach to developing integrated infrastructure that not only meets current needs but also takes future urban expansion requirements into account, thereby enhancing the efficiency and flexibility of Khorfakkan’s water network.