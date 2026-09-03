National Committee for Union Narrative reviews draft Union Narrative document

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Committee for Union Narrative held its second meeting, chaired by Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, and attended by members representing the relevant entities, at the Presidential Court in Abu Dhabi.

The Committee reviewed the draft of the official Union Narrative document, which includes a chronological account of the key events, milestones, figures, roles, concepts and terminology associated with the establishment of the United Arab Emirates.

A team of specialised researchers from the National Archives and Library was formed to prepare the initial draft, which was subsequently reviewed by Committee members.

The research team then revised the document in light of the comments, evidence and approved documents, leading towards the final version.

Al Zaabi praised the efforts of the members in preparing and reviewing the document and providing observations and input that contributed to enriching its content and enhancing its accuracy.

He stressed the importance of developing an integrated implementation plan to ensure the document is adopted as a unified national reference for the narrative of the UAE's establishment and used as a basis for school curricula, media content, campaigns, national occasions and other relevant fields.

He also emphasised the importance of defining clear mechanisms for activating the document and ensuring that relevant entities benefit from it.

Al Zaabi said the document would help unify the national discourse surrounding the Union narrative and enhance its accuracy and consistency across different forms of expression, while allowing the narrative to be presented in diverse formats and styles suited to the nature of each platform and its audience, provided that these remain within the overall framework established by the document.