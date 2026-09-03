Sharjah Islamic Bank, Rubu’ Qarn advance financial awareness among youth

SHARJAH, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB), in collaboration with Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, has delivered a financial and banking awareness programme aimed at equipping young people with the knowledge and practical skills needed to make informed and responsible financial decisions.

The 2026 programme targeted 40 participants aged 14 to 18, comprising 20 members of the Sharjah Children Shura Council and 20 participants from Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah.

Delivered separately to each group over three days, the programme combined interactive sessions, practical workshops and real-life simulations covering self-leadership, financial management, saving and investment, banking awareness and protection against financial fraud.

The initiative builds on SIB’s collaboration with Rubu’ Qarn in 2025, when 10 financial awareness workshops reached 250 children aged 9 to 12 across Sharjah Children centres.

Hassan Al Balghouni, Head of Corporate Communications and Customer Awareness at SIB, said, “At SIB, we view promoting financial awareness among younger generations as an important part of our social responsibility and our commitment to empowering the communities we serve.”

He added that the collaboration with Rubu’ Qarn aims to introduce financial concepts in a practical and age-appropriate way, helping young people manage their finances and make responsible decisions.

Nour Khalid Al Hammadi, Director of Rubu’ Qarn Life Skills Center, said, “At Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, we believe that empowering new generations goes beyond acquiring knowledge. It also involves developing the skills that enable them to take ownership of their lives and make informed decisions.”

She added that the programme helped participants set priorities, manage resources and plan responsibly for their financial future.

The programme covered self-leadership and future planning, practical financial management, responsible investing and essential banking awareness. Participants also developed skills in managing income and savings, using banking and digital services responsibly and protecting themselves from financial fraud.

A key practical exercise, "Set Your Priorities", applied the Eisenhower Matrix to 20 everyday scenarios related to education, family, personal development, social media, entertainment and financial planning.

Participants also took part in a financial simulation titled "You’ve Graduated and Started Working… How Will You Manage Your Salary?", based on a hypothetical monthly salary of AED24,000.

They were tasked with developing a financial plan for the first three years of their careers, covering income allocation, savings, expenses and future goals.

Across the 2025 and 2026 initiatives, the collaboration has reached 290 children and young people, reinforcing the shared commitment of SIB and Rubu’ Qarn to supporting financially aware and responsible future generations.

An impact assessment survey was also conducted to evaluate participants’ understanding of the programme, their experience of the workshops and their readiness to apply what they learned. The findings will support the development of future financial awareness initiatives.