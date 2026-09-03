Dubai World Trade Centre to host Paperworld Middle East 2026 in October

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai World Trade Centre will host the 15th edition of Paperworld Middle East 2026 from 13th to 15th October, bringing together leading global and regional brands specialising in paper, stationery, office supplies, arts and crafts.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the exhibition provides a specialised platform to explore the latest products, solutions and innovations, build partnerships, and open new opportunities for business, cooperation and growth across Middle Eastern markets and beyond.

This year's edition will spotlight sustainable solutions and emerging trends shaping the future of the paper and stationery industry, while showcasing a wide range of products including paper and paper products, office and school supplies, digital stationery, arts and crafts materials, classroom equipment and paper-processing machinery.

The exhibition will also feature the Artistry Workshop, offering hands-on experiences and showcasing artistic talent, alongside the Premium Club, Media Lounge and Sustainability Zone.

Sustainability will have a prominent presence at this year's event through a partnership with the Forest Stewardship Council, aimed at highlighting innovations, partnerships and practices that support the development of a more responsible and sustainable industry.