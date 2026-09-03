Carmignac opens new regional office in Dubai

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Carmignac has opened a new regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), following authorisation from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to conduct regulated activities from the Centre.

The firm has also appointed Christophe Younes as Senior Executive Officer of Carmignac Middle East Ltd and Head of Middle East.

The move marks a milestone in Carmignac’s international expansion strategy and reinforces its long-term commitment to the region. DIFC offers a robust regulatory framework, internationally recognised legal standards and an efficient business environment, while Dubai’s growing influence as a financial centre is supported by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Based in Dubai, Younes will lead the development of Carmignac's distribution across the UAE and wider region, focusing on strengthening relationships with institutional and wealth investors. He will be supported by a board of directors that includes Habib Achkar.

Younes rejoined Carmignac earlier this year from PIMCO, where he was responsible for raising capital across public and private investment strategies in France and Monaco, working mainly with private banks and family offices.

He previously spent 10 years at Carmignac, initially as a fixed-income product specialist before moving into a sales role covering banking and institutional clients in France and Monaco. He is fluent in English, French and Arabic, holds a Master’s degree in Finance from Paris-Dauphine University and is a CFA charterholder.

Achkar spent more than 30 years at Morgan Stanley, holding senior positions including Head of the Trading Room in Paris, CEO of Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia, CEO of Morgan Stanley MENA and Vice Chairman. He founded Marcory Advisors Limited and joined Carmignac’s board of directors in 2024.

Carmignac's investment capabilities span equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives and private assets, supporting clients in the UAE and across the GCC seeking diversified portfolios.

The establishment of the UAE office reflects Carmignac's confidence in the country's long-term growth prospects and its ambition to build lasting partnerships with local and regional investors.

Rose Ouahba, Group Deputy CEO, Board Member of Carmignac Gestion Luxembourg and Carmignac Middle East, said, “The launch of a dedicated Dubai office marks a major milestone in Carmignac’s international ambitions across growth markets.”

She added that the firm looks forward to bringing its experience serving private banks and institutional clients in Europe to the UAE while learning from local and regional institutions.

Younes said, “I am honoured to lead the opening of Carmignac’s Dubai office – our first on-the-ground presence in the Middle East and the foundation for long-term growth in the region.”

He added that DIFC provides access to sophisticated investors and offers a strong platform for Carmignac to contribute to the local investment ecosystem.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer of DIFC Authority, said, “Dubai is home to the Middle East’s highest concentration of wealth, creating significant opportunities for DIFC-based asset managers such as Carmignac to build new relationships, develop innovative investment solutions and participate in the continued growth of one of the world’s most dynamic wealth markets.”

He added that DIFC provides Carmignac with a platform to access sophisticated investors and build lasting partnerships across Dubai, the UAE and the wider region.