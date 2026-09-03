Lebanese government delegation explores UAE Government models, best practices

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- A Lebanese government delegation explored leading practices and future government models developed by the UAE Government during an official visit to the country, organised by the Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, as part of the strategic cooperation between the two countries in the field of government work.

The visit aimed to share best practices, innovative solutions, projects and programmes developed by the UAE Government across various areas of government work, particularly artificial intelligence, the future of government, policymaking and legislation, strategic planning, Zero Bureaucracy, Agentic AI, foresight and innovation, digital transformation and digital government, smart services, institutional excellence, as well as the economy, trade, ports and logistics services.

The delegation from the Government of the Lebanese Republic included Dr. Kamal Shehadi, Minister of State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence and Minister of the Displaced, Dr. Amer Bisat, Minister of Economy and Trade, Dr. Rawaa Harati, Economic Advisor to the President of the Republic, and a number of officials.

The visiting delegation held a series of meetings with UAE government officials, including Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office, Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Eng. Mohamed bin Taliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Experience Exchange.

Eng. Mohamed bin Taliah affirmed that the official visit by the Lebanese government delegation represents an important milestone in the exchange of expertise and knowledge between the governments of the two brotherly countries.

He noted that the visit reflects their shared commitment to strengthening knowledge exchange and benefiting from successful government experiences. This contributes to enhancing government performance and services and advancing government methodologies focused on efficiency, results and customer experience.

Mohamed bin Taliah said the visit introduced the Lebanese delegation to an integrated range of advanced UAE experiences and models in foresight, innovation, digital transformation, Zero Bureaucracy, Agentic AI, trade, the economy and other fields.

The delegation also met with Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Chief Executive Officer of G42 International, Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Juma Abdullah Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Technology and Information Sector at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai, Hesham Amiri, Deputy Chief of Government Services at the UAE Government, Abdulaziz Al Jaziri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Future Foundation, and a number of government leaders and officials.

The Lebanese delegation included Judge Georges Attieh, President of Lebanese Government Central Inspection, Brigadier General Eng. Ghassan El Moufti, Technical Advisor to the Presidency and Interim Director General, Mohamed-Ali Kabbani, President of Council for Development & Reconstruction, Georges Maarawi, Director-General of Finance at the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Abou Haidar, Director-General of Economy and Trade at the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and Judge Rita Karam, Administrative Supreme Court.

The visit featured a series of meetings focused on strengthening government cooperation, expanding avenues for knowledge exchange and expertise sharing, and exploring opportunities for cooperation in areas of mutual interest, supporting the priorities and future vision of the Lebanese Government.

Interactive dialogue sessions were also held, highlighting the UAE Government experience and covering a range of topics, including artificial intelligence and the future of governments, policymaking and legislation, strategic planning, Zero Bureaucracy, Agentic AI, foresight and innovation, government strategies, digital transformation, digital government, excellence, digital government services and government performance management.

The visit programme also included field visits to the Dubai Future Foundation, the Executive Council of Dubai, Digital Dubai, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, and DP World. During the visits, the delegation explored UAE experiences in foresight and innovation, government performance management, digital services, border management, ports and logistics services.

The UAE Government launched the Government Experience Exchange Programme to share best practices and government expertise with brotherly and friendly countries and strengthen cooperation in government modernisation and development.

Since its launch in 2018, the programme has established partnerships with dozens of countries worldwide, supporting institutional capacity-building and enhancing government performance through knowledge exchange in areas including strategic planning, government excellence and government services leadership, as well as the implementation of strategic initiatives.