MBZUH, British Council sign MoU to strengthen academic, knowledge cooperation

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the British Council in the United Arab Emirates to deepen the partnership between the two institutions and broaden their collaboration in education, research, and professional development.

The agreement forms part of the university's strategy of building selective partnerships with leading institutions, partnerships that strengthen its teaching and research, develop the capabilities of its students and staff, and give its researchers greater access to international practice and expertise.

The memorandum covers joint research projects and studies, academic and scholarly publishing, the exchange of publications, documents, and resources, and the organisation of accredited training courses, conferences, and seminars.

It also includes professional development programs for English language teachers and university students, along with an agreement to administer the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) on the university's campus, supported by orientation sessions and professional and academic testing.

Ahmed Al Humairi, Vice Chancellor for Development and Investment at MBZUH, said the memorandum reflects the university's vision for the future of higher education, one built on the integration of specialised knowledge and practical skill, openness to advanced practice, and the ability to turn institutional relationships into real value for students and researchers.

Al Humairi noted that the profound changes underway around the world are redefining what a university is and what it is for, making selective partnerships essential to advancing education and research and to preparing generations able to contribute meaningfully to the future.

He said the partnership with the British Council draws its significance from the way its research, educational, professional, and cultural strands complement one another.

“We hope this partnership opens a wider field for our students and researchers to study, learn, and connect internationally, and that it helps build professionals with the knowledge, skill, and confidence to make their mark globally,” he said.

Simon Green, Director of Examinations at the British Council UAE, said, “We are delighted to continue strengthening our partnership with Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, reflecting our shared ambition to equip students with the skills, confidence, and opportunities they need to succeed in higher education. IELTS plays an important role in that journey, helping students demonstrate their proficiency in English and opening academic and professional pathways in the UAE and internationally. Through this partnership, we look forward to supporting young people as they build their futures.”