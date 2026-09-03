Dubai Municipality develops integrated urban lighting system

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of an integrated urban lighting system as part of the objectives of the Dubai Civility Committee, aiming to establish a comprehensive framework and unified standards for lighting across the emirate.

The initiative seeks to enhance Dubai’s visual identity and cityscape, support quality of life, and reinforce the emirate’s ambition to become the world’s most beautiful city.

The framework will examine global best practices in urban lighting, establish technical standards and specifications, and develop mechanisms for governance and compliance, ensuring alignment with the Dubai Building Code.

It forms part of broader efforts to enhance Dubai’s aesthetics and visual identity through a harmonious, high-quality urban environment that reflects its cultural identity, highlights key landmarks and supports sustainable urban development.

Marwan bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality and Member of the Dubai Civility Committee, said, “Guided by the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Civility Committee and Dubai Municipality are working to solidify Dubai’s status as a global benchmark in cityscape quality.”

He added, “City lighting is central to this vision; more than just a functional element, it is an urban language that defines Dubai’s character, tells its story and highlights its landmarks on the world stage.”

Bin Ghalita said the integrated urban lighting project will establish a framework that strengthens the emirate’s visual identity, enhances the experience of residents and visitors and supports Dubai’s status as a leading global city.

He added that the project marks a key step towards unifying standards and adopting global best practices in line with rapid urban growth while preserving Dubai’s distinctive character.

Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “The integrated lighting system will focus on establishing a comprehensive technical and regulatory framework for urban lighting.”

She said the framework will include global best practices, coordination with public and private-sector partners, clear standards, governance and compliance mechanisms, an implementation roadmap and impact assessment metrics.

The project will be implemented in several phases, beginning with coordination with public and private-sector partners to define responsibilities, followed by a study of international best practices, technical standards and governance mechanisms.

The final phase will establish core urban lighting standards, an implementation roadmap and impact assessment measures.

The initiative is also expected to reduce light pollution and glare, improve safety in public spaces and support the night-time economy through a cohesive visual identity that encourages visits to commercial and leisure destinations.

It will promote energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions through high-efficiency lighting, smart controls, dynamic dimming and optimised operating hours.

The project also takes into account protection of the natural environment and the reduction of light pollution in coastal and desert ecosystems, while introducing digital workflows to streamline application processing, licensing and inspections.

The Dubai Civility Committee reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish a global benchmark for civilised living based on quality of life, community engagement and service excellence.

Established by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in September 2025, the Committee provides an integrated framework to preserve and advance Dubai’s model of civility and strengthen standards of urban refinement, public discipline and positive social behaviour.