Fifth MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2026 opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fifth MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2026 has opened in Abu Dhabi, bringing together more than 1,500 participants and over 140 speakers for three days of scientific exchange on rare disease care and research.

Organised in partnership with Burjeel Medical City, Burjeel Cancer Institute and the Genetics and Rare Disease Center, and supported by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the congress also welcomes 40 international experts from more than 20 countries.

More than 30 scientific sessions address the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases, health economics, insurance coverage and medical education, alongside advances in enzyme replacement therapy, artificial intelligence, genomics and multi-omics.

The scientific programme also examines gene therapy for haemoglobinopathies, haemophilia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and spinal muscular atrophy, emerging gene-editing approaches such as CRISPR-Cas9, clinical trials and strategies to improve access to advanced therapies.

The congress is being held alongside the Third MENA Summit for Genetic Counselors, the Fourth MENA Summit for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, the Fourth MENA Summit for Angelman Syndrome and the Fourth MENA Summit for Huntington’s Disease.

Ayman El-Hattab, Director and Consultant Clinical Genetics at the Genetics and Rare Disease Center, Burjeel Medical City, and President of the Congress, said, “This congress provides a unique platform for specialists and stakeholders in rare diseases to come together, exchange knowledge and expertise, advance research, and identify new opportunities for collaboration. Our goal is to improve care and quality of life for people living with rare diseases in the region and beyond.”

The scientific programme also features peer-reviewed research from around the world, with three winning abstracts from Brazil, the United Kingdom and France being presented during the congress.

Khaled Musallam, Chairman of the Scientific Committee of the Congress and Group Chief Research Officer at Burjeel Holdings, said, “The MENA faces a significant burden of rare diseases, and addressing gaps in diagnosis, treatment, and access to care requires collaboration across healthcare, research, industry, and patient communities. Through science, innovation, and stronger partnerships, we can accelerate progress and improve outcomes for people living with rare diseases across the region and beyond.”

On the sidelines, the Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Rare Diseases recognised contributions to the field. Arif Khan of Fakeeh University Hospital and Cristina Skrypnyk of Al Jawhara Center for Molecular Medicine received awards in the Clinician category.

Afsheen Raza, Director of the Abu Dhabi University Cancer Research Institute, was recognised in the Researcher category, while Mahir Al-Hilali of Mediclinic Middle East received the Leader award. Chiesi Ltd and CENTOGENE GmbH were recognised in the Organisation category.