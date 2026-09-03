Abu Dhabi Police, Kazakhstan Embassy discuss enhancing cooperation

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Police and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UAE discussed areas of joint cooperation and ways to further develop them, exchanging views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The two sides also discussed opportunities to benefit from each other's experiences and practices, with the aim of strengthening cooperation and coordination during the coming period.

The discussions took place during a meeting betweenMajor General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, and Rauan Zhumabek, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Major General Saeed Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director of the Special Tasks Sector at Abu Dhabi Police; Brigadier General Jassim Mohammed Al Harmoudi, Deputy Director of the Strategy and Development Centre at Abu Dhabi Police; and a number of officers.

The meeting forms part of efforts to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the two sides and exchange expertise and knowledge in areas of mutual interest, supporting the development of joint work.