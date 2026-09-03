Dubai Police, Milanion Technologies sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police and Milanion Technologies Vehicle Manufacturing Company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen coordination and partnership ties between the two parties, and to enhance collaboration and expertise exchange in areas of mutual interest and shared objectives.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Dr. Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Station, and Mitesh Purohit, Vice President of Sales at Milanion Technologies.

The signing ceremony was attended by Brigadier Ahmed Al Odaidy, Deputy Director of the Ports Police Station, and a number of officials from both sides.

Brig. Hassan Suhail stated that the signing of the MoU with Milanion Technologies Vehicle Manufacturing Company is part of Dubai Police's commitment to forging strategic partnerships with various government and private entities, and a reflection of the wise leadership's vision to build a comprehensive security system that keeps pace with developments across various fields in line with best practices.

He added, "At Dubai Police, we believe that community security cannot be achieved in isolation from cooperation with various government and private institutions. From this standpoint, strengthening joint cooperation is one of our priorities, contributing to the achievement of our strategic objectives in enhancing safety and security and working to bring happiness to community members."

Meanwhile, Mitesh Purohit said that the signing of the MoU with Dubai Police is part of the company's firm commitment to enhancing cooperation between both parties to achieve shared objectives.

“This partnership represents an important strategic step through the exchange of expertise and knowledge in various fields, as well as working together to develop and implement diverse activities that strengthen cooperation between the two sides,” he added.

Under the MoU, both parties agreed to cooperate in the areas of training, staff development, innovative projects, scientific research, and laboratories, in accordance with the systems and procedures in place at both organisations, and to work on developing joint activities in areas of common interest.